Vivian Onyebukwa

Imo State Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu, has dismissed former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s lamentations as a calculated and cheap gimmick aimed at distracting Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Okewulonu described alleged actions of Okorocha as a plot to escape from accounting for his eight years of stewardship.

In a statement by his media adviser, Kennedy Eweama, Okewulonu rebuffed reports credited to Okorocha that Governor Ihedioha has vowed to destroy his legacies in Imo State.

He said legacies could only be destroyed where any truly exists, pointing out that “in this case, Okorocha only left sordid and bitter legacies Imo people do not wish to be associated with. Therefore, there is nothing that could be called Okorocha’s legacies worth destroying.

“It is a well known fact that Okorocha is being haunted by his inglorious activities as governor of Imo for eight wasted years.

“Governor Ihedioha is busy seeking ways of addressing the multi-faceted socio-economic and political quagmire Okorocha’s eight years of misrule foisted on the state, such that he has no time to bother himself with Okorocha’s pettiness and empty lamentations.”

Okewulonu pointed out that it is ludicrous that Okorocha has began to hallucinate and see apparition of Governor Ihedioha even in his dreams, when in actual fact, the governor has left him to the judgment of rule of law and Imo people.

“It is axiomatic that only the guilty are afraid and that accounts for Okorocha’s panicky disposition and mental state at the moment,” he said.

The Chief of Staff said it as shameful for the former governor to make references to what he described as dilapidated, sub-standard and hog-wash projects, which he recklessly expended public funds on as legacies, positing that, “as a democrat, Governor Ihedioha would allow probity, accountability, due process and rule of law to prevail in addressing the multi-dimensional problems associated with Okorocha.”

He clarified that any reversal of the former administration’s undemocratic and anti-people policies was necessitated by public demands and outcry against such repressive and unitary decisions of Okorocha, averring that the former governor ruled Imo as a personal enterprise without caring for the opinion and feelings of Imolites.