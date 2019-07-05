Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

General Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Nuhu Kure, has said Ruga settlement is not a scheme the Federal Government could force down the throat of Nigerians by fiat

He urged the Federal Government to convene a national summit that would afford stakeholders the opportunity to meet and iron out grey areas before such a scheme could be introduced, adding that the Church would continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation.

Kure also said the current socio-economic and political upheavals rocking Nigeria could jeopardise the corporate existence of the country if not genuinely tackled.

He gave the warning when he visited the Presiding Bishop of Swords of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke, who is the PFN national vice president at the Precious Cornerstone University, Olaogun, Ibadan.

The PFN general secretary, who said he was in Oyo State on a visit, which took him to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, also warned that there could be a revolution in the country if issues such as alleged Fulani herdsmen saga were not handled dispassionately.

“They may say the economy is growing, but the people are suffering. There is much anguish in the land. There could be a revolution if nothing is done urgently.

“Again, one must warn that the persistent Fulani herdsmen’s saga can actually truncate our nation called Nigeria, now or later if not properly addressed.

“Nigerians can no longer be caged. It will be difficult to carry out any lopsided agenda in the land again,” he said.

Kure also slammed the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, over what he described as controversial policies that could divide the nation along religious lines.

“If El-Rufai’s policies primarily targeted at Christians are left unchallenged, they could serve as impetus for other northern governors to copy. Before you know it, the Federal Government too, can toe the path and this can further heighten the tension in the land.

“The relationship between El-Rufai and the church is nothing to write home about. His policies are aimed at the church and not the mosque. How can you be licensing pastors like dogs; it’s unheard of,” he said.

The current peace in Kaduna State, according to Kure, was tenuous and pretentious, saying killings and kidnappings were ongoing in the state.

Oke, in his response, urged the people to be law-abiding, saying the situation in the country was not beyond redemption. He called for sincerity and commitment on the part of the people and the government.