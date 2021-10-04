From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has advised the Federal Government to take positive steps to save the country from collapse.

This comes as the Archbishop of Kwara and Bishop of New Bussa, Niger State, Most Rev. Israel Amao called on government to seek help to solve the security challenges.

The clerics who spoke during the 10th year Episcopal Anniversary of the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, at the All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State, expressed concern over the level of banditry, kidnappings and crimes being committed in Nigeria.

The primate, who spoke through the Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Kaduna and Dean Church of Nigeria, and Bishop of Wusasa, Most Rev. Ali Buba Lamido, also urged Nigerian leaders to emulate church administrators in nation building.

He commended the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Nwokolo and his wife, Elsie, for what he described as wonderful work they were doing in the diocese and urged every worshipper not to relent in contributing to the development of the diocese.

Amao in his speech said Nigeria remained a thing of concern, especially for those from the northern part of the country.

He said new Bussa in Niger State was one of those affected by banditry, kidnapping and violent crimes.

“I think our leaders should call for help. When you find out that you cannot do certain things and things are not working out properly, the sensible and the proper thing you should do is to look out and find those who can help you, that is what we should do as a country,” he said.

Chairman, planning committee, Sir Ikechukwu Ejelue, said the journey to the day’s celebration started on January 9, 2011 at the consecration of Rt. Rev Nwokolo as Bishop on the Niger and his enthronement on March1, 2011.

Eminent Nigerians who were honoured on the occasion included Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Mr Peter Obi, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Gen.Theophilus Danjuma, Chief Osita Chidioka, Chief Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Chief Arthur Eze, Sir Emeka Offor, Dr Emeka Okwuosa, Dr Godwin Okeke, Dr. Dan Chukwudozie and Dr Alexander Okafor.

Others were Dr. Godwin Maduka, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chief Mike Nwakalor, Hon. Sylvester Okonkwo, Chief Samuel Anyanwutaku, Sir Patrick Chibueze, Sir Nathan Ofoma, Sir Vincent Okoye and Dr Ebuka Okafor.

