Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A pro-Buhari campaigner in the North, AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshimhole, cannot decide who will constitute the leadership of the National Assembly.

Kwamanda, who is also the founder of “Buhari Network for Change,” said choice of the majority must be allowed to prevail.

He told newsmen, yesterday, that imposing leadership on the two legislative chambers would be counter-productive and added that in an ideal setting, the will of an individual must not override the collective interests of the people.

He cautioned that it will be a mistake for Northern politicians to play a second fiddle to Tinubu in the present dispensation.

He also said Northern politicians would no longer serve as cannon-fodders.

Kwamanda appealed to APC legislators in both legislative houses to review their positions and elect Senator Ali Ndume as senate president and Umar Babu as speaker of the House of Representatives.