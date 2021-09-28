From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ahead of 2023, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be wise and not to think it could regain power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 by zoning the presidency to the North.

Ohanaeze which expressed disappointment over what it called “unholy manoeuvres and alliances” by members of PDP to zone the presidential seat for the 2023 general election to Northern Nigeria, advised the party to learn from past experiences.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze noted that from the late Dr Alex. Ekwueme, the South East people had carried the party on their shoulders and ensured all the successes it made.

The organisation said: “The exponents of this agenda, in their jaundiced calculations, believe that it is a sure way of regaining power from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Experience would have taught them that to zone their presidential position to the North is an orchestrated requiem for the party; because more PDP Governors and grassroots will surely desert them.

“May we remind the PDP that the South East has made unquantifiable sacrifices for PDP beginning from the time of Dr Alex. Ekwueme. If by way of politics without principles the Southerners in PDP place their personal narrow interests over the interest of their people, the verdict of history will surely be harsh on them.”

It warned against injustice especially against the Igbo which it said was the bane of Nigeria and urged Nigerians to see and harness the great qualities of citizens people for the good of the country.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor reiterates that the bane of Nigeria is raw injustice especially targeted against the Igbo and until we begin to wean ourselves off the Igbophobia and rather harness individual and group resourcefulness, creativity, ingenuity and initiatives wherever they are found, Nigeria will remain on the downward spiral.”

