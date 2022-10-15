From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami lacked the power to reverse the order of the Appeal Court ordering Kanu’s immediate release from detention.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful noted that the matter has gone beyond Malami, noting that the world is keenly watching the events in Nigeria.

Powerful, while commending the judiciary for its boldness and unbiased judgement said “we equally appreciate our indomitable team of lawyers Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Barrister Nnaemeka Ejiofor, Barrister maxwell Okpara and others led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

“The Appeal Court discharged and acquitted our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from all charges against him because of Nigeria’s executive rascality in kidnapping and extraordinarily renditioning him from Kenya to Nigeria.

“But for the Attorney General, Malami and DSS Agents to interpret the ruling otherwise means that they are either legally daft or they want to be above the Nigerian constitution that they claim to uphold. We in IPOB will not take such legal barbarism from Malami and those he represents lying down.

“We are aware that Abubakar Malami is doing the biddings of his brothers and kinsmen to keep our Leader in detention longer, but we assure them that they cannot change what the competent court has said because the world is watching them.”