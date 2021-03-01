From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido has cautioned the Federal Government over the arrest and detention of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, insisting that the former aide to Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will not be easily intimidated from speaking the truth to power.

In a statement mailed to Daily Sun in Kano on Monday, Lamido explained that the young man is a chip ocf the old block that is his father, adding that like the elder Yakasai, his DNA is made of stronger stuff.

‘If tyrany, persecution, harassment, intimidation, detention and jailing could not conquer Tanko Yakasai Snr, I don’t see how it will on Tanko Jnr!’ Lamido declared.

Lamido, a founding father of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), explained that ‘the father of Salihu, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, had all his life been talking to power right from the time of the colonial masters to the feudal Emirs through to all our post Independence governments, be they civilian or military.

‘He (Yakasai Snr) has said as much or even more about the APC government. Alhaji Tanko Snr had been in and out of jail/detention more than he can care to remember,’ he continued.

‘What this means is that Tanko Jnr’s political DNA is in the family lineage and his cannot be expected to be different at his birth,’ he said.

‘We only need to reflect not too far away to find that what Tanko Jnr is saying is no different from what those now in power had said before their ascendency to government.

‘If anything, the hordes of APC people in this government are bigger culprits. President Buhari should take pride in Tanko Jnr for emulating his courage,’ he stated.

‘Tanko Jnr has lost his job and pay for the courage of his convictions. But his background of honor will not allow him to be like Adesina or Garba Shehu to keep quiet in the face of injustice just for the pay,’ said the former governor.