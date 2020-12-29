From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Akure, Ondo State, Adewale Giwa, has declared he is ready to die than succumb to the decisions of President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors not to gather and worship God during the New Year eve.

Giwa, while addressing his members, faulted the resolution of some state governors to cancel crossover service in churches.

“The priests first seized Peter and Jonh in Acts chapter 4, they put them in jail and they were released.

“Before they released them, the priests warned them not to talk about Jesus again, yet, Peter and John did not keep quiet to preach and teach the church. Where are Peter, John and Daniel today in the church?

“When King Darius asked people not to pray to God, Daniel widely opened his windows and prayed to Jehovah. Who are you to stop me from worshipping my God?

“I am ready to lay my life down for Christ instead of succumbing to persecution. It is appointed once for a man to die and then judgment.

“Jesus Christ laid down His life for us, why cannot we follow suit? Apostle Paul says what should separate us from the love of God? Shall tribulation, stress, persecution, peril, nakedness or famine? I am more than a conqueror.

“I heard them also giving us time to close our services. Does anybody give them time to close political meetings?

“Why didn’t they increase the number of COVID-19 patients during their political campaigns? Why sudden rise in COVID-19 cases?” he queried