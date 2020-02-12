George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Governor Hope Uzodinma cannot stop the party from protesting over Supreme Court judgment that ousted Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

The party said it would continue to employ every legal means to vent its displeasure over the miscarriage of justice until the judgment is set aside. This was just as the party vowed to use every legal and constitutional means to recover the seats of all state legislators elected on the party’s platform and later defected to the APC.

Governor Hope Uzodinma had last week threatened to deal with persons or group of persons allegedly inciting protests to undermine his government and cause breach of peace in the state.

In a statement, yesterday, spokesperson of the party, Damian Opara, said the party would not be cowed by Governor Uzodinma as it was the constitutional right of the party to protest injustice.

“The party shall keep on demonstrating/protesting within the constitutional right of her members to peacefully and publicly show our support to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, his deputy, Gerald Irona and our unacceptable tendencies towards the Supreme Court Judgment…”

He said recent defections of some lawmakers and chieftains to other parties was of no consequences to the popularity of PDP and her teeming supporters in the state.