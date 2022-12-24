From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has warned those agitating for Oodua Nation to perish the thought, saying as it can’t see the light of the day.

Governor Akeredolu said many lives have been laid down for the unity of the country, vowing that states in the South West will not allow any agitation that will scuttle the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.

He spoke at the launching of emblem to flag off the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Akeredolu, who stressed that the country is too important to him and his administration, said no sit-at-home order will be tolerated in any state in the South West.

He said “those clamouring for Oodua Nation will not succeed. People have not laid down their lives for this country for unscrupulous individuals to scuttle it. This country is very important to some of us.

“We recognize the right of the people to protest or agitate. But if the police feel your actions are treasonable, they will arrest and prosecute you.

“It is not at this stage in the history of this country that we will repeat IPOB in Yoruba land. Opportunity beacons at us. We cannot afford to throw away that opportunity.

“We must work to ensure that there is power shift. The opportunity for presidency to come to the south, especially the South West is around the corner.

“We will not sit down and support anyone clamouring for Oodua Nation. We will not support it. We have fought for this with everything we had. Nigeria will be good.

“The security agencies will checkmate these unscrupulous enemies embarking on such frivolous activities. We have responsibilities now to soberly reflect on the plight of those who have laid down their lives and those who are still laying down their lives for the unity and peace of this country.”

At the ceremony, Governor Akeredolu particularly saluted the selfless and sacrificial services of the fallen heroes who had laid down their lives in wars and peacekeeping missions around the world, and those currently serving, day and night, to guarantee the peace and unity of the country.