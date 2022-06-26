From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Executive Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area in Abia State, Hon Michael Ibe Nwoke, has told the leadership of his former party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that they cannot suspend someone that is no longer in their party.

Nwoke was elected chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area on the platform of the PDP, but resigned his membership of the party and joined the Young People’s Party (YPP), from where is contesting the House of Representatives seat for Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo federal constituency.

Late last week, the Abia chapter of the PDP said it has suspended Nwoke from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension was handed out to the Council chairman by the PDP in Ward 7 Alaukwu, Ohanze, Obingwa Local Government Area.

The Chairman of the PDP in Ward 7, Alaukwu Ohanze, Mr Ahamefula Egbulefu, disclosed that the council boss was suspended by the ward executive committee of the PDP over anti-party activities.

However, while speaking in Aba at the weekend, Nwoke revealed that the PDP can not suspend someone that is not their party member.

“I submitted my letter of resignation from the party on May 23, 2022 ,which was received on May 25, 2022, and acknowledged by the ward chairman, who has turned around to say he has suspended me.

“This is laughable, unexpected and uncalled for. How do you suspend someone who is not a member of your party? Aham Egbulefu should put his acts together and think of better things to do than being used against me.

“Recall that on May 22, 2022, I withdrew from the PDP primaries because of the fake 3 man ad hoc delegates list manufactured for the primaries against the will of the people. I have also resigned my position as ALGON chairman, Abia State, on May 31, 2022. I do not owe the PDP anything. I made sure I concluded everything related to the PDP before the end of May 2022,” he stated.