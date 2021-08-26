All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of taking over the state from the ruling APGA because it won’t work.

Reacting to a recent statement credited to an APC Chieftain and Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu who reportedly told APGA leaders to integrate fully into APC before the November 6 guber poll, National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe said Anambra electorates are determined to vote for APGA and nobody can stop them from doing that.

Obigwe said Okechukwu may have been conscripted among the aliens which the APC and its disputed candidate wants to import to Anambra State to take over the beloved state by force through alleged broad daylight rigging which he said has failed even before its take off.

He said the good people of Anambra State will not be lured into making the political mistake of allowing APC to rig the election with the gospel of belonging to mainstream politics because doing that can be likened to making a suicidal mistake.

He advised Osita Okechukwu to first of all make APC functional in his home state, Enugu in fulfillment of the charity begins at home mantra before preaching the gospel of mainstream politics to ‘ndi Anambra’.

“What Osita Okechukwu is telling ndi Anambra to do is that they should close their eyes and allow APC to rig the November 6th governorship election but ndi Anambra will not heed such detrimental advice. The last thing any reasonable Anambra person will do is to vote for APC, hence his reason for the tactical appeal so as to allow them have a smooth ride in rigging the election.

“Anambra people have openly attested to the well known fact that APGA candidate in the person of Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo is the best among all the candidates of other political parties that are contesting the November 6th election. You cannot see the best and still waste your time in searching for another alternative. Soludo solution governorship project is divinely unstoppable”, he said.