Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, has told his rival in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to reach out to the people with issues of governance instead of spreading empty propaganda against him.

Uba also told the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to face his duty for which he was elected rather than looking for a speck in someone else’s eye when he and Soludo have logs in their eyes.

Director of Media and Publicity for Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Victor Afam Ogene, in a statement, alleged that APGA had been spreading lies against Uba instead of engaging the electorate.

“After weeks of running a shadowy campaign anchored on propaganda and character assassination, the outgoing All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) administration in Anambra State may have finally woken up to reality: that the APC candidate, Uba, is indeed its nemesis”, he said.

Ogene, who was reacting to a statement credited to the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, entitled “Soludo Campaign Mocks Andy Uba, APC candidate,” wondered why two weeks to the November 6, 2021 governorship election, the Soludo team was still embittered by the emergence of Uba as APC candidate.

“Besides the fact that primaries are internal affairs of political parties, one still wonders why they have continued to cast their eyes and focus on the APC primaries concluded almost four months ago, in June, 2021.

“We see this as an act that portrays them as meddlesome interlopers. More so, when neither Soludo, nor Adinuba sought nomination under the APC.

“In a classic recast of the Biblical injunction where such people were urged to first remove the logs in their own eyes, before worrying about the speck in others, we pitifully request Soludo and APGA to first deal with the prearranged outcome of its own primaries, whereupon elected members of both the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly were brazenly pronounced as disqualified, in favour of a man who had never won even a councillorship contest.

