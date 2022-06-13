The official trip of Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, who is fondly referred to as Ayrubber, TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, to Ghana, is generating reactions on social media.

Ayrubber, who is an accomplished media personality in Nigeria, having delighted many radio addicts with his golden voice and creativity for many years, as well as his flawless delivery on television, was recently saddled with the task of managing the operations of TikTok in Nigeria.

The National Institute of Journalism (NIJ) graduate is a content aficionado himself. The job of an on-air personality is simply to create content and engage listeners.

They creatively come up with content and topics that arrest the listener who, at various point of location, also begin a debate. You cannot beat Ayrubber to his gate. He currently has more than 370,000 followers on TikTok. He is the number one content creator for the social media platform, whose acceptance has been growing in geometrical progression in Nigeria.

Since TikTok became available to global users outside mainland China and the merger with social media company, Musical.ly in 2018, the platform has served as the launch pad for many creative individuals in Nigeria, particularly online comedians.

In his capacity as highly ranked official of the company in Nigeria, Ayrubber visited Ghana to meet the TikTok team in that country. He was blown away by the reception and honour accorded him.

Ayrubber received more than a warm welcome. He was dressed in royalty, presented with a customised cake and a saxophonist serenaded him.

Ayrubber posted pictures and videos of the visit on his social media handles and they have left fans envious.

@dicepine_ wrote: “Odogwu nor be guy name. U deserve it boss.”

@certifiedangel1 said: ” This is so so beautiful. God bless them for honouring you boss.”

@spl_endour022 said: “Boss of all boss.”

@youngnoblecommentary wrote: “Chale now a chief in Ghana.”

@demo-akwaaba commented: “Charle you look good.”

@yogabyaduke stated: “Chief, please just stay there and collect Ghana wife. Na only this outfit make dey wear too.”

