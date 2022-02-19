From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A project manager of Wooclick, an online movie/content streaming and rental network, Mr. Sam Anyafulu has advised Nigerian students not to quit school even if they want to pursue a career in entertainment industry.

While unveiling Naija Campus Quest, a celebrity-making quest, targeted at the creatives in Nigerian campuses, Mr. Anyafulu, said, “the event is to encourage the creative sides of students, while also ensuring that they don’t have to quit school to pursue a career in entertainment”.

This was contained in a statement made available to Daily Sun at the weekend.

“The project is targeted at discovering Music and Comedy talents amongst students in higher institutions hence it is categorised as a talent and brain initiative.

“It is a celebrity-making hunt and talented participants will enjoy privileges that come with their participation.

“The project is set in stages, in order to provide wider space for all interested students to participate, Online audition, Live Show on Campus then The Grand finale to be aired live on TV and Online platforms, to maximise the reach.

At The Grand Finale, the winner gets a cash price of N1,500,000 cash and a one year promotion and headline concert deal, worth millions of naira, this is for each category Music and Stand-up Comedy.

“At each Live Show on campus, the winner as judged by students and celebrity judges, get instant cash prize of N100,000 and automatic qualification to the grand finale. Live Campus Shows will start in the 1st quarter of 2022 and flow with the calendar of participating Universities”. The statement said.

The statement added, “Judges and celebrities for the show which is to kick off in Abuja will be unveiled before the show kicks off on their website and social media handles”.