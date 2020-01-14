Gloria Ikegbule

Elizabeth Ndidi Moses, known onstage as Liza C, is the founder of Liza Moses Foundation, an initiative that takes notable artistes to the streets for charity.

The project was conceived in thanksgiving for God’s faithfulness to her.

In this interview with Daily Sun, recently, Ndidi said that gospel artistes have what it takes to change the world and they do not need approval from anybody to be who they are or do what is right

Annually, you take artistes like Buchi and Eden to low-income communities for a street concert. How did you come about this initiative?

Street Concert initiative was born in 2017. This was when I decided to celebrate my 15 years on stage and God’s faithfulness in my life. It’s been such an amazing journey in my music. I don’t know what I would have done without God on my side. It is my little way of thanking Him for the achievements and success in my music.

This decision came with a strong desire to reach out and touch lives in a different way. I have organised many musical concerts prior to this time, especially the Liza C & Friends Concert, since 2008. But this time, I just knew it was a new dawn and God was leading and directing me to do something I have never done before. I needed to do something beyond music and entertainment.

I thought of a concert driven by love and sharing that would also impact on the lives of the underprivileged on the street. My eyes became open to see communities as the target audience for the show of God’s love.

How did the people on the street receive your street concert initiative when it was first held in Ajegunle?

The reception was massive. It was a display of love for the downtrodden and one could see excitement and joy on the faces of the people. For me, the project was instructive in so many ways. I found that everyone wants to be loved. Everyone feels the need to be with people they feel good and cherished in their company. And this is exactly the essence of the initiative. Unfortunately, many people are denied this. And for no fault of theirs, either because of their disability or deformity or in whatever situation they find themselves, people do not extend love to them. They feel totally abandoned and rejected by society. But it is my desire to fill this void with my initiative.

Love is so strong, it breaks through barriers, and strongholds, and even the hardest criminal can be won over by love. God is love. Everyone needs love.

Your empathy for the poor, is it a product of your experience?

Some people run empowerment programs for indigent women and youth because of their childhood experiences but that is not exactly so for me.

For me, it is more of a calling. I am simply fulfilling my calling in the gospel. I would say that it is destiny. I am passionately driven with a purpose. The purpose is to change lives. I understand the lives of people on the streets. They don’t particularly like to be on the streets because it is rough, tough and comes with unbearable difficulties, but that is the situation they find themselves in. We must recognise that so many of the on the streets would ordinarily not like to live in such demeaning conditions but they have no option. I also realise that one touch of help goes a long way. If we must make progress as a society, I think we should look in and give a little help to the poor and underprivileged, or else, one day, they will come and give us their poverty.

What has organising the Liza C Street Concert taught you?

I have learnt that a simple act of kindness can go a long way to change someone’s life. You can’t imagine what it feels for someone to receive a handout. It is simply magical.

You don’t need to be rich or influential to affect lives. Start with whatever you have, no matter how small and where you are. Touching lives only comes from a genuine heart that truly cares. Even if it is a cup of water and someone needs it desperately, just give it. Your show of a little act of love today can make a huge difference. You and I have what it takes to make this world a better place.

Recently, you launched the Liza Moses Foundation. What do you want to achieve with the foundation?

I am so excited about the formal unveiling and launch of the Liza Moses Foundation because it will definitely avail me the opportunity to further affect the lives of indigent women, children and youths living on the street.

And through the empowerment platform, the Liza C Street Concert, we are poised to do more by using music, dance, modelling and other means that will add value to the essence of the whole project.

In 2017, one of your singles was titled “Not Ashamed.” Did you sing the song in response to a personal challenge?

“Not Ashamed,” one of my singles in 2017, is basically a soul-winning song. It was not a response to a personal challenge, instead, it was a bold demonstration of my love for Christ.

I’m not ashamed of the gospel of my Lord Jesus Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believes.

How do you get inspiration for your songs?

Inspiration comes from anywhere. It could come from the place of fellowship. Sometimes, it is spontaneous, and other times, it stems from listening to messages. I also write songs, sometimes, based on my personal experience or when I want to communicate a message.

What is behind the trend of some artistes starting out in the church with gospel songs but later deviating to secular music?

The reasons may probably be for fame, money, or some other things only known to them.

However, this can easily happen to any artiste without a solid foundation in Christ. When you do not know whom you are or what you are meant to do in God’s vineyard or in life, you can easily be swayed.

Distractions will come, if you are looking in the wrong direction. Seeking approval and validation from a man, pastor or church should not be your pursuit. Let the word of God define you.

Gospel artistes have the mandate to change the world and not let the world change them. When you are full of the gospel, you will only give or sing the gospel. Gospel means good news. A Christian is a carrier and conveyor of good news. If you start with the gospel, stay there, for promotion is of the Lord.

Many female artistes break up with their spouses early in marriage. Your marriage has lasted 16 years. What is the secret of your union?

It is based on genuine friendship, honesty and the fear of God. My husband is my best friend. In marriage, you must be selfless and transparent. You should always be ready to forgive and be patient with one another.

Love is not a feeling but a decision. If you put God first and try and live by the dictates of the gospel, which is love, you will find out that you will go far in the relationships. For us, love is our strongest bond. We decided long ago to love and serve God together and His grace has continually abounded towards us.

Celebrity marriages are often challenged by many issues, especially the pressure of fame, leading up to divorce, why?

Many of such marriages lack friendship, honesty and the fear of God.

What is your mantra?

You should dream big. Try and win without gaps, and all things are possible