Boobs star, Cossy Orjiakor has opened up on the reason she chose entertainment over a white collar job despite graduating with a 2.1 gradient point from the Lagos State Univeristy (LASU).

In a chat she said: “ I have a BSC in Accounting and would have loved to use that degree but during my youth corps year, I ventured into entertainment and became popular. So, if I weren’t popular within that time frame, I would have looked for a job. However, I left the entertainment industry after the embarrassing story of ‘dog this… dog that’. It was just a movie but all the veterans in the industry couldn’t come out to clear the air by saying ‘hey, I know about this and it’s not what really happened’. Instead, I was left in the lurch; I tried to play along but it didn’t work

“So, talking about my degree? How do you go to an office and say ‘hi, I’m Cossy and I would like to work for your firm’ after they have read the useless stories in the papers and formed their opinions about you? There was no way I could use the degree.

“It is good to always have a degree but I didn’t use it. That means to survive in this country and any place in the world, you don’t need a degree. I have never made use of my degree and I am okay. So, if you are out there and crying that you don’t have a degree, just know that you can survive.”