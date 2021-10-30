Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has urged nursing students to continue to pursue their education with more seriousness and devotion, stating that their profession remains a very noble one and very beneficial to society.

During his visit to Our Lady of Lourdes Specialist Hospital, and Our Lady of Lourdes College of Nursing Sciences, both in Ihiala, Obi made a financial donation of N2 million to the management of the hospital and urged them to commit the money to the improvement of health services in the hospital and for upgrading the educational facilities at the College of Nursing Sciences.

Obi encouraged the students to see their professional training beyond earning a living, but as an avenue of advancing the cause of humanity.

Handing over the cheque of N2 million to the Chief Executive Officer of Our Lady of Lourdes Specialist Hospital, and Our Lady of Lourdes College of Nursing Sciences, Ihiala, Rev Fr Ugochukwu Onuorah, Obi, mentioned that he was particular about investing his resources in the training of nurses and midwives. He noted that the critical role they play in societal development cannot be over-emphasized, while lamenting the impending severe scarcity of nurses in the next few years, if nothing is done to train more nurses.

“Recent statistics have shown that the world will run shortage of nurses and midwives by 2030 and it will take about 10 million nurses to fill in the gaps.

