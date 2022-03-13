Happy International Women’s Day to all the special, smart, sophisticated, sexy and hardworking Women out there. I know you are eager to know what happened on the beach in Mexico; well Jasmine and Luis almost got intimate, I walked in on them and Jasmine never ceases to remind me that I rained on her parade and that she could have settled with Luis and probably had some Latino babies by now.

I usually respond with, if it was meant to be they will still be together by now and we will both laugh. I also used to tell her that Latinos are hopeless romantics; will she have been able to cope, with hot Nigerian blood coursing through her veins. The girls decided to sleep over and we had a slumber party, yes at that age! I don’t know what other word to call it. We had popcorn, deemed the lights and watched a series movie together until we all fell asleep.

It was pretty relaxing, when we got up in the morning; we had breakfast in bed courtesy my Mom. By the time the girls left I felt better and more ready to focus on my work. “Good morning Tobs, how was your night? I hope you haven’t forgotten that I am expecting you today?” Rick’s grandmother asked as soon as I answered the phone. Still hazy from sleep, my befuddled mind couldn’t process immediately but I mumbled acquiescence.

It was when I was brushing my teeth I suddenly realised I had accepted to be at Ricks family house that night. Grandma said Thanksgiving and I am wondering what type of Thanksgiving takes place at night? I pleaded with Jasmine to accompany me. When we got there, the house was all lit up and beautiful. Rick’s Grandma received us herself; she was adorned in an A-Line 3-4 length sleeve, knee-length jewel satin Mother of the Bride dress with zipper back and looked very beautiful and elegant.

There were a handful of people there and it took Jasmine and I a minute to realise it was a small and very private party. A Pastor was present to speak briefly and pray, it was a beautiful Thanksgiving ceremony. All through I didn’t see Rick; where could he have gone at such an important time, I wondered. Just when I felt it was polite to leave Rick sauntered through the door and made a beeline for me, I hurriedly joined the conversation of 3 elderly women standing next to me.

He smiled knowingly which was rather annoying but did not interrupt. I finally managed to get away after several failed attempts. “Tobs, why are you avoiding me?” Rick whispered in my ears. “Me, avoid you?” I asked feigning surprise. It has become a regular game between us; whenever I am in his family house I do my best not to be alone with him. Jasmine will normally take his side and between them complicate my life.

When it was time to leave, Rick appeared by our side and walked us to the car. He grabbed me by the waist as soon as we got to the car and planted a hard kiss on my parted lips. “Why did you do that?” I asked hoarsely appalled while Jasmine looked on in amusement. “Oh loosen up Tobs, stop behaving like he ravaged your body without your permission.

Don’t you know it is a sin to go around looking so hot and deny the pleasure of the flesh,” Jasmine asked looking at me earnestly. “Do you actually believe the nonsense you just spewed out of your mouth?” I asked incredulously. “You just quoted the Bible upside down Jaz,” I said in amazement, laughing. “Never mind, you get the gist that’s what matters!” Jasmine said unrepentantly.

It suddenly hit me like a lightning bolt; Sotonye was not at the party! I wonder why? I refused to ask Rick why, I will not give him the satisfaction of thinking I am jealous. Rick changed the subject abruptly. “I am told Warien Rose Foundation celebrated International Women’s Day at United Nations Information Centre Lagos and it was a resounding success and that Jerry Blake, Kiki Kamanu and Yinka Davies were made Ambassadors. Tell me more!” he asked calmly like we had all the time in the world and it wasn’t almost 12 midnight!