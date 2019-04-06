“Why has Okorocha not received his Certificate of Return? Simple, they forced the returning officer to de- clare him winner. That is the only style Uche Nwosu and his father-in-law are used to. That was how they got the so-called House of Reps and House of Assembly seats. Even in Oru East, where I won with over 20,000 votes, how can any- one explain that the House of Assembly member could not win. But those results won’t stand”, he declared.

Uzodinma insisted that he remained the most popular candidate in the governorship election and that he won the election by majority of votes cast.

He said he was confident that the tribunal will en- sure that justice is done and shame those on a mission to destroy the APC in Imo State.

“How can people who sold out to PDP shameless- ly ask to be taken back to the same APC which they tried to destroy? That is to show you the true colour of those who attempted to convert Imo to their person- al property”; he said.