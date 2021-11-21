The debate over criteria for the appointment of Rector for Polytechnic continued yesterday with a group, Edo Professionals against Injustice (EPI), describing as primitive and unacceptable the false claims by the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) that the Federal Government no longer accept Msc holders but Professors and PhD holders as Rectors in all the polytechnics in Nigeria.

Convener of the group, Arch. Justin Edosa, while reacting to a recent online report on interview for the appointment of a Rector in Auchi Polytechnic, said the report is total falsehood which is capable of misleading members of the public on the prerequisites for appointment of rector in Nigeria polytechnics.

He described the author of the said article is an impostor based in Kaduna and being sponsored by one of the contestants for the office who had earlier left the Polytechnic under very questionable circumstances.

“The attention of our group has been drawn to an online publication on the recent interview for the appointment of a Rector in Auchi Polytechnic. The author of the said article is an impostor based in Kaduna and he is being sponsored by one of the contestants for the office who had earlier left the Polytechnic under very questionable circumstances.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Polytechnic Act is against appointment of Professors for the Polytechnic Sector. Section 8:2(1) states, “the qualifications of the persons who may apply for the post, which shall be a Chief Lecturer in the Polytechnic sector with at least five years experience on that position among other criteria. The possession of a PhD is not stated in the aforementioned Polytechnic Act”, Edosa said.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to do the needful and ensure that the best man for the job is picked particularly as the institution has witnessed unprecedented peace and harmonious co-existence under leadership of a former acting rector.

Edosa further explained that the Joint unions on campus are desirous of having a credible and tested candidate and not a person of questionable character as a substantive Rector.