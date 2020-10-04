Billy Graham Abel Yola

The former Vice President of Nigeria and PDP’s candidate in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has endorsed the leadership style of the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, describing him as the first among all first-term governors in the country to have implemented a revolutionary style of governance that had led to successful conduct of local government elections, expunged the culture of unpaid salary arrears of local government workers, primary school teachers and the primary healthcare sector.

Atiku praised the governor for defying the challenge of the inherited N115 billion debt to deliver a solution-based style of leadership with practical policies that promote nationhood, prosperity and growth in Adamawa State.

Atiku Abubakar made this known in a personal letter to the Adamawa State governor over the weekend.