From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, has read a riot act to officers and men of the police command to fish out and netrualize unknown gunmen from their hideouts in the State, warning that unprofessional conducts on the part of officers will not be condoned .

He also warned that any acts of cowardice on part of officers and men of the command in the course of their duties will be severely punished by the police high command.

The Imo Police Boss has equally ordered that every tinted vehicles without permit and vehicles no number plates with exception of those belonging to the government House, the Chief Judge, the Speaker of House of Assembly and the Deputy ,that others should stopped and thoroughly searched.

Yaro who stated this on Saturday while distributing the patrol vehicles the patrol teams of the Operation Search and flush pointed out that it is the responsibility of the police to protect the people and state from criminals.

He said : ” You must find the gunmen wherever they are in the state, netrualize them and add their armoury to that of the government .You have the duty to maintain and enforce peace in the state. Any vehicle with tinted glass without permit must be stopped and thoroughly searched .The same goes for vehicles with no number plates .The exceptions to this order are those from the government House ,the offices of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly and the Chief Judge of the state.

He adding, you must at all times offer assistance to the people of the state. You have been armed to defend the people and yourselves ,and you must be conscious and timely in the use of your arms and cowardice will not be tolerated.”

The Imo police Commissioner further warned that he will take necessary disciplinary measures against any of the patrol teams reported to be engaged in intimidation ,extortion of the public.

“We want peace to return to the state. Therefore, we need the cooperation of the people of the state. But if I receive any negative reports from the people of being subjected to intimidation, extortion and harassments by any of the patrol teams I will have not option but to apply disciplinary measures according to the provisions of the police Act. So, be warned we must report success back to the IGP every week. You mandate to make our highways safe,” he stated.