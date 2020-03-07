Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Assets Recovery Committee set up by the Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed has indicted two former Governors of the state.

According to the committee, lsa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar and their associates are to refund over one trillion naira allegedly looted during their tenures as governor to Bauchi State Government.

The committee, which is about to wind up its activities, claimed that it discovered more items allegedly belonging to the State Government from the House of former Governor Abubakar.

A member of the committee, Barrister Lawal Husseini Ibrahim, disclosed this in Bauchi on Saturday while answering questions on the activities of the committee.

“As the committee was rounding up its activities it received a whistleblower tip of items being carted away and transferred outside the state by the family of former governor Abubakar,” he said.

“The committee visited the House of the former governor at Fadaman Mada and was able to recover only a few items like 105 Pasta making machines, 10 sewing machines, a carton of surgical hand gloves and several office furniture belonging to the Bauchi Government.

“The committee had earlier recovered four tractors, a luxury bus and a house belonging to the state government which Abubakar sold to himself. The house is located opposite Government House adjacent to Wikki Hotel,” he added.

Lawal said the committee traced a lot of Bauchi Government properties and resources frittered away by the two former governors and their associates and the committee may submit its report at any moment.

He expressed optimism that if the recommendations of the committee are implemented the two former governors and their associates will refund over one trillion naira to the state government.

When asked about the suit filed by the two former governors challenging the activities of the committee, Barrister Lawal said: “Yes, the former governors Abubakar and Yuguda took the committee before the Federal High Courts in Abuja and Bauchi State High Court. But the committee is responding adequately to the suits and will submit its report without hitches.”

He said the committee traced over 16 different plots of lands, building and property at different locations in Kaduna State with certificates of occupancy belonging to the Bauchi government and investigated various contracts awarded by the two previous administrations, like the purchase of 500 tractors, of which 40 was delivered. He also mentioned the ecological funds, Paris Club refund and various loans taken, stating that details of the committee’s finding will be made public when the report is submitted to the government.

Efforts by Daily Sun to speak to the two former commissioners of information in the Yuguda and Abubakar administrations, Salisu Ahmad Barau and Umar Sade, were unsuccessful, as neither responded to phone calls or text message.