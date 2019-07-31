Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, ordered the Commissioner of Police, Kano Command to produce the duplicate copy of the results of the state governorship election in his possession.

Tribunal Chairman, Halima Shamaki said the Commissioner Police, Alhaji Ahmad Iliyasu, must tender the said documents on August 5, 2019.

Specifically, the petitioners are requesting for all the copies of election result sheets that were given to the police personnel that served at the various polling units in the state during the March 2019 governorship election.

Counsel to the petitioners, Barrister Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) , had in his prayers, informed the tribunal that officers of the Nigeria Police in the state were dispatched to provide security at designated polling units.

The Officer in Charge of the Legal Department of the police in the state, Barrister Sunday Ekwe, while responding, affirmed that the police had been duly served with a subpoena, directing the commissioner to produce the duplicate copies of the result sheets that were generated from the 2019 governorship election.

He added that they had just been served with the order while praying to be granted enough time to cross check if the documents as requested were in their possession.