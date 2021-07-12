From Magnus Eze and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed interest in the trial of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnmdi Kanu, warning that he must be tried within the ambit of the laws of Nigeria.

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation which rose from its National Executive Committee (NEC) in Enugu at the weekend said though it was not averse to Kanu’s trial, it must, however, be conducted in line with global best practices.

In a communique released by its spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, the group pledged to monitor every aspect of the trial process to ensure there were no breaches.

It said a committee of eminent lawyers and Igbo leaders led by its National Legal Adviser, Joseph Ojobu, had been constituted to track all proceedings throughout the trial.

It also backed the stand taken by Southern Governors Forum on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of President to the South in 2023 and the rejection of the proposed five per cent share of oil proceeds to host communities in the Petroleum Industries Bill (PIB).

“We identify with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalisation, menace of Fulani herdsmen, however, we do not support the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country. We, therefore, urge the youths to be law abiding and sheath their sword as South East leaders and stakeholders address these collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations.

“That we urge Ndigbo particularly the youths to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise seriously, as this is the only means that guarantees effective participation in Nigerian politics and a sine qua non to achieving our goals and aspirations in the Nigeria project.”

