From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to acquire what he described as a cracker, insisting that it is the only instrument capable of effectively tackling the menace of insecurity in parts of the country.

“We urge the Federal Government of Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to use all means necessary to eliminate these criminals,” Tinubu said on Sunday at the Katsina Government House.

He was in Katsina on a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari over the recent murder of the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

According to Tinubu, “in my native Yoruba land, it is not easy to get to the seed of a palm kernel except with the use of a cracker and that is why the President must use a cracker tho to get to the kernel of insecurity especially banditry and kidnapping.

“And, we are going to support the President until he gets the cracker to get the seed of evil out of the entire territory of Nigeria.

“We are here to grieve with you on the wicked assassination of the Honourable Commissioner of Science and Technology.

“The Executive Governor had introduced him to me as one of the most reliable and resourceful individuals from Katsina, with a very broad knowledge of Nigeria as a country.

“I sympathise with you for the loss and we share the grief but only God is the giver of life and the taker.

“Evil men may interfere and try to tempt Allah, but He is the giver and He is the taker.

“It has been written as it happened. Don’t let your faith in God Almighty shake because they are temptations coming from evil and evil doers.

“Let us be vigilant. Let us help our country. Let us preach peace and a change of mind to those who are determined to bring terrorism, kidnapping and evil doing to our midst, to stop.”