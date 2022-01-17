From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to acquire what he described as a cracker, insisting it was the only instrument capable of effectively tackling the menace of insecurity in the country.

“We urge the Federal Government of Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to use all means necessary to eliminate these criminals,” he said, yesterday, at the Katsina Government House during a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari over the recent murder of Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Rabe Nasir.

According to Tinubu, “in my native Yoruba land, it is not easy to get to the seed of a palm kernel except with the use of a cracker and that is why the president must use a cracker to get to the kernel of insecurity, especially banditry and kidnapping.

“And, we are going to support the president until he gets the cracker to get the seed of evil out of the entire territory of Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are here to grieve with you on the wicked assassination of the commissioner for Science and Technology.

“The executive governor had introduced him to me as one of the most reliable and resourceful individuals from Katsina, with a very broad knowledge of Nigeria as a country.

“I sympathise with you for the loss and we share the grief but only God is the giver of life and the taker. Evil men may interfere and try to tempt Allah but He is the giver and He is the taker.

“It has been written as it happened. Don’t let your faith in God Almighty shake because they are temptations coming from evil and evil doers. Let us be vigilant. Let us help our country. Let us preach peace and a change of mind to those who are determined to bring terrorism, kidnapping and evil doing to our midst, to stop.”