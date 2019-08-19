Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday told state civil servants that late coming to work is unhelpful for government business in the 21st century.

“The Governor is not happy that he got to the Government Secretariat at about 7:55 a.m. Monday and for over one hour only a few workers were at work. Most offices were still locked as at 9 a.m. He feels very unhappy about such an attitude and calls for change,” Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman for the Governor, said in a statement following the unscheduled visit.

“Late coming and poor attitude to work certainly will not be tolerated. The civil service should be business-like and efficient in service delivery. As we try to support the civil service to deliver on its mandate, we expect a drastic shift from old practices that have taken our state nowhere.”

Hundreds of workers — who came late to work — were still locked outside the main gate by the time AbdulRazaq left the secretariat a few minutes before 10 a.m.

The governor, however, commended the staff of the Children’s Hospital at Centre Igboro for their dedication to work.

“The Governor wishes to specially commend the staff of the Children’s Hospital for their exemplary service beyond the call of duty. He appreciates them and urges them to continue that way,” the statement added.

The commendation followed AbdulRazaq’s impromptu visit to the hospital on Sunday to check the state of their facilities

The governor, while touring various offices in the old secretariat, asked the few workers present about their routines and what they needed to render better services to the public.

AbdulRazaq, meanwhile, directed the Kwara State Scholarship Board to present a memo detailing the state of student bursary and scholarship.

He gave the directive during the tour of the secretariat, adding that the board should direct all students to open accounts. He also asked the board to henceforth adopt e-payment for the disbursement of bursary.

Meanwhile, the governor has commiserated with the Emir of Gwanara, Alhaji Idris Sabi Kotokotogi, over the death of his wife, Hajia Hadizat.

Hadjia Hadizat died on Sunday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital following a brief illness.

“I commiserate with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gwanara, on this sad development, and pray the Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and comfort the larger Gwanara family, including Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Danladi Yakubu Salihu,” according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary.

The governor also prayed that the aged Emir lives with good health in order to continue to serve the people as one of Kwara’s first class emirs, the statement added.