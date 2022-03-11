From Obinna Odogwu, Awka
Incoming governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has commended Governor Willie Obiano and his exco members, saying they served the state well.
He gave the commendation during the last exco meeting of the outgoing administration at the newly built International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka where he also presented the Anambra Vision 2070 document to the governor.
“And it’s quite auspicious that this particular special valedictory session of the exco is happening at the peculiar, very outstanding venue, the ICC, which was officially commissioned yesterday and you’re launching it with a very formal official session today.
“I want to say congratulations to you, Your Excellency, and congratulations to all of you for making it happen. I want to thank all of you. You’ve served Anambra well and the results show.
“From the International Airport to the International Convention Centre, we are here today just saying something about the destination of Anambra, and that is that smart megacity that we will also be an international city, and that’s actually the whole essence of the Vision 2070 which we’ve come to present the plan today.”
Leave a Reply