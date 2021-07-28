By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Youverify, a technology company focused on identity and access management with biometric identity verification and other digital identity solutions, has launched YouID, a secure digital identification wallet that lets individuals safely store personal details in an encrypted format and use it to access online services securely without having to fill a KYC form.

Apart from providing a secure digital wallet for the storage of personal information, YouID instantly notifies users when any of their passwords has been breached or when their credentials have been leaked by a third-party data breach.

YouID continuously collates and reports data breaches and leaks globally, thereby keeping users informed and their credentials secure at all times.

Designed with individuals as well as businesses in mind, YouID is equipped to help businesses gather their customers’ KYC information easily, track and verify physical addresses. With the click of a button, businesses can collect and review the data of their customers and prospects without subjecting them to the dreary task of filling out forms, thereby simplifying onboarding processes and giving them the assurance they need to transact with individuals or other businesses.

YouID also gives users access to a robust marketplace where they can secure the best deals from verified and trusted merchants and at the same time it provides businesses the visibility and appeal they require to attract more patronage.

At the launch, Youverify’s chief executive officer, Dr. Gbenga Odegbami, stated that YouID was born from the understanding he and his team have of how important it is for personal information to be protected, and YouID provides that extra layer of security, ease and comfort everyone needs to make life a little easier, and, as a lifestyle app, YouID is built for daily use by those who wish to live smart.

He said technological changes, incremental in nature, have over the course of time gained acceptance and become prevalent, connecting individuals and institutions across different time zones and continents, and at the same time creating a new digitally-enabled culture and economy, which “require users to have or create digital identities of some sort, vis-a-vis filling out online forms in order to gain access to services, mobile apps, websites as well as certain software and tools. Their identities are captured via email addresses, usernames, passwords, phone numbers and in some case their location – a process which could be cumbersome, time-consuming, and sometimes frustrating, especially because it requires individuals to memorize usernames and passwords to login to sites and access information or tools available there.”

