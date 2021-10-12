From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned that the fighter jets acquired by President Muhamamdu Buhari will be used to destroy the country.

The cleric in a sermon at Adoration Ground in Emene claimed he got a message from God to warn the president that the fighter jets will be deployed to destroy Nigeria.

President Buhari, last week, had confirmed the receipt of new fighter jets which he said will be deployed to fight security challenges in any part of the country.

Mbaka, however, warned: “The jets you are buying are going to be used to collapse Nigeria. Please, the first person to meet President Buhari after this message, should tell him that all these jets he is buying will be used to destroy Nigeria. God told me to tell him that all these jets are going to be used to destroy Nigeria. Let him stop buying more jets and begin to build more industries.”

The cleric said no one would give the president an award for killing his citizens urging that resources should be deployed on projects that would create jobs for citizens.

“We don’t want to hear that our children are being killed. Those bombed are Nigerians. Nobody is going to give award to a mother or a farther for killing his or her children. The solution is simple, put the round peg in the round hole and banditry will die.

“People are not agitation for nothing. Listen to the reason for their agitation. Because even in the military there is agitation. In the police, there is agitation. In the church there is agitation. In the families people are agitating. Drivers are agitating, businessmen are agitating.

“Use the money and solve the problem otherwise, you are buying jets that aggrieved people will take up and scatter you people. If it doesn’t happen soon, it will happen later. Do you know how many billions are used to buy these jets? If they put some of these billions into job creation, the youths will be busy, parents will be happy that their children are going to work and coming back.

“The spirit of God is not happy with our leaders no matter how they will want to paint it. If all the men of God will be silent, the spirit of God will not be silent. When the poor masses are crying, we the men of God should be crying with them because they are our children.”

