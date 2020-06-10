Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been told he will emerge stronger after testing positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Unubiko Foundation Project Director, Benjamin Isani, in a statement, yesterday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, called on the governor to keep the faith and asked Abians to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

He said contracting the coronavirus was not a death sentence, therefore, there was no reason for anyone in the state to be in panic mode as, “we have had governors and other Nigerians who have beaten COVID-19 and we are assured Governor Ikpeazu will emerge stronger.”

Isani said for the governor, who has been relentless in the fight to curb the spread of the disease through massive awareness campaign and provision of palliatives, to have contracted the disease shows the coronavirus was no respecter of any individual.

“It is imperative that our people in Abia, especially those in Onyerubi, Arochukwu council should step up in their observance of the protocols established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in keeping safe and maintaining high level of hygiene.

“We want to once again remind Abians that COVID-19 is not a death sentence but should be avoided by obeying all precautionary measures such as regular hand washing with soap under running water, use of sanitizer when necessary, wearing of nose mask, physical distancing and other measures against the pandemic,” he said in the statement.

Governor Ikpeazu tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday, after testing negative earlier following his test on May 30. However, he submitted another sample on June 4, which turned out to be positive.

Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, disclosed that the governor has gone into isolation and is receiving healthcare by a team of medical practitioners.