From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced new dates for the 2023 general elections, the lead Pastor of Revival House of Glory International Church (RHOGIC), Apostle Goodheart Ekwueme, has warned Nigerians not to sell their conscience in next years’s polls.

INEC has fixed the presidential and National Assembly elections for February 25, 2023, while the governorship and state assembly elections would hold on March 11, 2023.

The Abuja based cleric, who is also the son of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, said though the church has been praying for the polls, it is also important that Nigerians exercise their civic responsibility by registering to get their voters card and going out on election days to vote in leaders of their choices.

He stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the final session of ‘Revival is Here Again International Conference (RIHA-IC) 2022’ which also doubled as the church thanksgiving service to mark its fifth anniversary.

Said Ekwueme: “Well, transition is a very challenging moment between your yesterday and your tomorrow. You’ve left yesterday, but you are not yet in your future. So it takes a lot of courage, boldness to focus on the future that God has shown you.

“Nigeria has gone through a very difficult history in the past few years and Nigeria is bleeding and we trust God that this will be an opportunity for the Lord to show us mercy and bring us into the nation of our dreams.

“We have a dream that, in our lifetime, the green passport will be well coveted and loved by everyone in the world; that what seems to be a pariah nation in the past will be coveted and desired by many. It’s my heart desire that I will live to see the Nigeria of our dreams.

“As people of God, we’re praying (towards the 2023 elections); we will continue to pray. There’s nothing God can’t do to a prayer. Having said that, I believe that darkness is a backdrop for light to shine. So, where we are is a great opportunity for us to make anything wrong in history to be right and we trust the Lord in return for our best.

“I speak to Nigerians. Let’s rise up to take advantage of our civic responsibility. Number one, register; number two, vote. Go out there and do the needful and please, please don’t let anybody buy your conscience. Vote your heart, vote your conscience and don’t be bought easily . It’s your right. You will regret doing that if, in the next season, you wrongly bring in somebody who you’re not happy with.”

Ekwueme also spoke on the significance of RIHA-IC 2022.

“It’s five years as a people in the city of Abuja and five is very symbolic for any true believer or child of God. Five is grace, and we believe God that it is a milestone worth celebrating, going back to God who began the work and we trust Him to release grace for the next phase and season.”