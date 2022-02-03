From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, pledged that residents in North East would witness a change from protracted insurgency to peace, stability and development in their respective communities in the coming months.

He made the vow at the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East, shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari announced that his administration was embarking on a revised approach to addressing the 13-year conflict and insurgency in the region and will not relent in efforts towards a return to peace and normalcy.

“At the advent of this administration in 2015, I pledged to Nigerians that I will restore peace in the North East and return it to the path of development and growth. I remain committed to this promise.

“To the people of the North-East, particularly the children and future of the North-East, we will never forget you and your courage, sacrifice and endurance has been exemplary.

“I pledge to you that in the coming months you will begin to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peace building, stabilisation and ultimately development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict- A Return to Normalcy,” Buhari said.

On the terms of Reference for the Committee, the President emphasised that it entails a shift from managing the situation to activating a permanent solution for effective and practicable restoration.

He said the committee, among others, is expected to develop a concise three-year action plan by the end of March 2022 that incorporates national and state level plans, providing a clear pathway for the restoration of peace and development in the North East.

The committee, he said, would also develop and implement a phased plan for the repatriation, returns, resettlement of IDPs and restoration of livelihoods, incorporating global best practices that give dignity to the affected populations.

Buhari said the committee would also be responsible for the development and implementation of a coordinated peace building and reconciliation programme that is culturally appropriate and community driven.

The committee is also saddled with the responsibility of strengthening collaboration with key donors, development partners and private sector organisations that are critical to the mobilisation of resources and implementation of programmes.

Underscoring the enormous task ahead of the Committee, the President said: “History beckons and Nigeria calls on you to be the team that finally charts this new path to the restoration of sustainable progress in the North East and I strongly believe this could lead to the birthing of a template for addressing insurgency and instability in other parts of our country and across the world. Failure to deliver on this task you have been assigned is not an option.”