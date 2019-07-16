After leading his team to the Total Africa Cup of Nations final for the first time since winning the title at home in 1990, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi expressed his joy with this feat, stressing that he only thinks of winning the title for the second time in Les Fennecs history.

Riyad Mahrez scored after 94 minutes to handle Algeria a hardly fought 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Sunday night at the Cairo International Stadium, to set the date for Les Fennecs with Teranga Lions of Senegal in the final next Friday (19 July 2019) at the same venue.

Belmadi who participated with Algeria in 2004 AFCON as a player was appointed their coach last August, and since then he proved to be the man for this job.

After defeating Algeria Belmadi told CAFOnline.com “We had an amazing first half and could have scored more goals. In the second half we played under pressure for almost 15 minutes. After Nigeria found the equalizer our players showed great character and mental strength to be back in the game, and we fought till we scored in the last gasp and that was great for us”.