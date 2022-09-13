From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Founder and CEO of Benue State All Political Party Members Alliance (BENSAPPMA), Alhaji Usman Abubakar has committed 75 million naira to the welfare of over one hundred less privileged individuals and orphans in Benue South.

In a brief ceremony at his Otukpo GRA residence on Monday, Alhaji Abubakar who is also the founder of Young Alhaji foundation (YAF) distributed twenty motorcycles to some unemployed youths from Benue South.

While noting that the gesture was intended to cushion the suffering of his people in the face of the harsh economic realities, Abubakar lamented that societal values have been eroded due to the persistent socio-economic challenges being experienced by the people.

He added that the menace can only be redressed by constantly providing succour for the people, especially the less privileged masses who have nothing to live on.

Abubakar further insisted that government and policy makers are constrained due to the current trend of sociopolitical events occasioned by lack of vision and capacity to entrench a new and rewarding ideology by the political elites.

He therefore, encouraged those who are well to do within Benue South and beyond to imbibe the culture of giving as it is the only way to reduce societal vices and youth restiveness.

While commending Alhaji Usman Abubakar, the leader of Muslim community in Benue South, Alhaji Umar Ajope said the commitment of Alhaji Abubakar to impact on the lives of the less privileged in the society was overwhelming and commendable.

He observed that for more than twenty years of associating with Alhaji Abubakar, his benevolence to humanity has been great and endearing.

Also, Pastor John Inalegwu who witnessed the cash and motorcycle distribution contended that Alhaji Abubakar is one of the frontline politicians in Benue South Senatorial District that he can vouch for stressing that his benevolence knows no boundaries hence his popularity amongst the people of Benue south and beyond.

He further acknowledged the contribution of Alhaji Abubakar to the Christian community in Benue South which according to him was a unifying force that has cemented the good relationship between various religious leaders in Benue south.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ajuma Ogbe said the cash gift of three hundred thousand naira given to her by Alhaji Abubakar has wiped away her tears as her children school fees will be promptly paid.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Agnes Ijegwa, a widow, said for over three years after losing her husband, life had been difficult for her and her five children. She however submitted that the two hundred and fifty thousand naira given to her would help in setting up a business.

Others who benefited from the kind gesture of Alhaji Usman Abubakar include Association of disabled people in BENUE south, Association of widows, youth groups and community leaders who have ensured peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance within their communities.