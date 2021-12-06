By GILBERT EKEZIE

A 14 year-old female writer from Amaegbu Umuobor Akaeze in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Miss Oluoma Favour Achoson is presently seeking for financial support to enable her mass produce her drama book:’The Blood of a poor prophet’ which she officially published in 2019 at the age of 12.

She also wants to publish her second book: ‘The Hidden Truth’ which has been ready since 2020.

The SS2 student of Navina College, Shibiri, Lagos said ‘The blood of a poor prophet,’ supposed to be in wider circulation, but is not due lack of fund and due recommendation for schools. “While I seek for fund to pursue the mass production and circulation of my first publication, I also need fund to publish my second book.’

According to her, the vision to write the books is to contribute to the educational development of the younger people in the society. ‘As a student, I have seen that it is important to educate and inform the younger ones, so that their future will be brighter and better. That was why when the vision to write books came, I didn’t hesitate to grab it. And, I am very happy that I did.”

Achoson who noted that she has already sent a special appeal for support to the Executive Chairman of Ivo Local Government, Ebonyi State, Hon Onyebuchi Ogbadu, also called on Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos State to assist her to actualize her dream by recommending the books to for use in schools in their states. “I also need the support of philanthropic individuals and corporate bodies to achieve my desire of contributing to the educational development of the younger generation.’

She said that seeing her publications in the market would be one of the best things that will happen to her.

