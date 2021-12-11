Centuries after the saying “the golden fish has no hiding place” became a cliche, 25-year old luxury fashionpreneur and stylist, John Chijioke Nnajiofor, has demonstrated that he is a golden fish who has outgrown his pond. For this young managing director/CEO of Jochi Luxury Enterprise, he has inadvertently swum through his humanitarian streams into an ocean where only a select team of distinguished world leaders swim from their various professional and occupational walks of life into world-changing philanthropy and humanitarianism.

The quiet humanitarianism and philanthropy of the Nnewi North, Anambra State-born have impacted his spheres of influence so remarkably that he has gained the traction of the renowned International Society of Diplomats (ISD) —reputed internationally for its interventions and initiatives that usually proffer impact-making solutions to the most pressing challenges confronting humanity worldwide. Recently, the society appointed Nnajiofor as one of its Special Emissaries to Africa. He has thus been equipped and encouraged to relate more intimately with both the career and causal diplomats (members of the ISD) whose collective vision is a world where both government and non-state actors can work in harmony for a common goal of improving and sustaining the universal fundamental rights of every human being, irrespective of the race, gender, social status, religion or beliefs, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

To ease his cross-country movements across Africa, Nnajiofor’s appointment has been complemented with a diplomatic laissez passer, a diplomatic automobile plate number, a VIP Lounge access at the airports, and a special VIP Airport Protocol arrangement.

