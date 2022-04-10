By Agatha Emeadi

Esther Ijewere graduated from Olabisi Onabajo University as a sociologist, and has been actively, successfully engaged in social activism and advocacy on issues that impact the female gender. In pursuit of her passion for victims to have justice, she founded Walk Against Rape and Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children. In a chat with her, Ijewere spoke on women participation in politics, especially as activities towards the next general elections gather steam.

Where do you think the place of women should be especially now that there is much talk about the 2023 election?

Our place as women should be at the top where people respect and understand gender equality. Politics should not be devoid of gender equality but luckily and interestingly, just recently, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Federal Government to impose national gender policy by allotting 35 part cent of appointment to women which is a great development. Women have sought for these over the years, so, in 2023 we hope to see the 35 per cent implementation, taking decisions in policies and national building and beyond. We have seen a paradigm shift in the spaces women occupy, and the leadership roles they hold in the society. We are gradually getting what we have been advocating for; Nigerian women are not just breaking boundaries and the bias, but also leading by example, and making their voices count in any sector they find themselves.

Do you have intentions to contest for any political position?

No, I do not have any intention to run for any political office for now, but would be willing to use my platform to support young women who are interested in 2023 politics, especially those whose agenda align with SDG goals and national interest, not for those with selfish reasons.

Is your father’s name Chief Emmanuel Ijewere the reason you push for initiatives?

No, not my father’s name. I am here because of my hard work, doggedness, tenacity and determination to be myself. Everything I have achieved today is by the grace of God. I do acknowledge my parents for bringing me into the world, they played an integral role in my life. I am relevant today because I am focused, on a path to fulfill my purpose in life first before being someone’s daughter.

You are also a social activist. What is your assessment of the sector at the moment?

I am immensely proud to see more women becoming social activists, lending their voice to the cause even though we need more people with passion to rise up, and make their voices count where it matters. When I started out over a decade ago, I used to say, “We have a long way to go,” but now I can confidently say we are getting there, and things are a lot more different now.

Tell us about your experience working on your initiative ‘Walk Against Rape?

It is wonderful when one can lend her voice to the voiceless victims of rape. One can only help them to demand for justice, make sure it is served and follow up with the case to a conclusive end. And it explains the joy of being an advocate, and working on an initiative.

What inspired you to go into such initiative, have you been a victim?

No, I have not been a victim of rape but I have passion for victims. By the time I started the anti-rape campaign, I realized a lot of victims were scared of reporting cases of rape out of fear of being stigmatized and judged. The number of reported cases was very low. This propelled me to start the sensitization awareness and lend my voice while complementing the work of the government, and stakeholders in curbing rape and other forms of sexual violence. Being a mother of two girls also deepened my passion for the cause, as I could not imagine any of them having to go through such ordeal in life.

What are some of the achievements and challenges with the work?

One of the biggest achievements is creating awareness and sensitizing the society through our workshops and outreach programmes. Again, my information handbook on rape “Breaking the silence” endorsed by the Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, respectively is big boost for me, especially when they were donated to secondary and tertiary institutions. In the same vein, engaging celebrities to lend their voice, use their platforms to encourage victims to speak up is key and a plus for me. As it stands, we signed over 50-celebrities since inception of the initiative, and their input helped in driving the message home. One of the biggest challenges associated with advocating for rape victims is the culture of silence, and the fear of speaking up. A lot of victims would rather remain silent to avoid the social stigmatization.

There are still people who also believe rape is non-existent. This class of people make the job hard, but with technology, access to information and education, there are signs of progress with the challenge.

What has been the experience with ‘Vital Voices on Leadership?

Vital Voices shaped my career and gave me clarity on how to navigate my passion and make my voice count in the society. Being selected at that time for the exchange program as one of the 50 women by an organization founded by Hillary Clinton was such an honour. The experience is still a vision board I consult when I need re-direction. It literally made me realize that I deserve a seat at the table, and I should never settle for less.

What do you think about insecurity in the country?

I would love to see a safer country where people are not scared of their lives, where there is unity, peace and safety. A country that will offer quality education, good road network, sincere and functioning health care systems and infrastructure; where life is worth its while and everything works. Again, standard security for all citizens. Finally, to see more women in leadership positions and politics.

Did you have mentors from the onset? What has been their impact on you?

I had Mrs. Titi Akinlade when I started because she helped me discover my path, and gave me the support I needed in my field. The impact of the mentor-mentee experience is the reason I am still standing till this day. Through her I learnt the difference between being “relevant” and “popular.” She also taught me the power of standing in my light always, regardless of the stumbling blocks. In all honesty, I am grateful for what she taught me. She mentored me with patience, support and guidance.

What do Women of Rubies platform and #GetTalkingwithEsther stand for?

I started Women of Rubies in 2015 to celebrate, empower and lift women up. Since inception we have celebrated and showcased over 1000 women globally through my newspaper column and our social media platforms.

It is a project very dear to me because I started it at a time, I was going through a dark period, but instead of going down a spiral, I used it as a torch for clarity, the stories of the women inspire me to be better and never give up.

I am very expressive, I love to write and read from people. I love to celebrate people and give them hope, I love when I can feel people’s thoughts through words. “Get talking with Esther” is just about that. Basically, using my platform, years of experience, and skills for social good to give everyone a voice. We are going to be fixing broken tables, bringing “under the table” conversations to the frontburner for positivity. It is also about sharing life experiences, healing, and learning. It kicked off August 2020.

If you had to change something in the sector what would it be?

I would like to see more victims speaking up, demanding for justice, and following up the case to a conclusive end. A lot of victims back out midway into their cases, thereby wasting resources of NGOs, and stakeholders in the GBCV sector. This can be very frustrating, especially when an advocate has gone all out to stand in the gap. I hope victims who come forward will have total trust in the organisations and allow them to do their work without interference. I also wish we had more shelters for women who flee from abusive relationships. If these women know they have a place to go, many of them won’t manage relationships that take their lives, rather run to safety.

What advice do you have for young people about the current challenges in the economy?

Don’t focus on the problems plaguing the economy, rather focus on your strength and have a positive mindset. It is truly a tough period globally, but we must be thankful for life. There is always light at the end of the tunnel, one can find it, hold on to it, and let it be a guiding principle.