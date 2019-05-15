Christopher Oji, Lagos

An Accounting graduate (names withheld) was rescued Wednesday afternoon from an attempted suicide when he tried to jump into the Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

The young man was rescued by a police patrol team attached to the Rapid Response Team (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “When we saw the man moving suspiciously, we stared monitoring him; we observe him looking into the Lagoon and behaving as if he was saying his last prayers, so we stopped and held him.

“When we interrogated him, he confessed that he was tired of life. He told us that he wanted to end his life because he had no job after many years of graduating from the university. We arrested him and handed him over to the Adekunle police station.

“No, he was not acting. You know it is not easy to take one’s life. He was petrified and sweating profusely. He was shaking. He was about to commit suicide. You will know who is pretending but he was not. He is really frustrated, but the Adekunle police are investigating the matter after which we will know what to do.

“He may be charged for attempted suicide. It is a serious offence to take your life. Suicide is a serious offense all over the world.”