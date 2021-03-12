A Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Thursday sentenced 20-year-old Kabiru Rabilu to eight months in a correctional centre and also ordered that the convict be given 20 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Rabilu, a resident of Kabuga Quarters, Kano, was convicted on a charge of indecent assault.

The Presiding Judge, Magistrate Musa Ibrahim, did not give him an option of fine.

Earlier, Prosecutor Umar Tahir had told the court that the convict committed the offence in a garage in Kabuga Quarters where he had lured the boy (name withheld) to on Feb. 25.

“The defendant laid down the boy inside a tricycle, removed his pair of trousers and massage his private parts.

“As a result, the boy came out crying which led to the arrest of the defendant. The boy was taking to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, for treatment. ”

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 200 of the Penal Code. (NAN)