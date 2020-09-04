President of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola has charged young professionals in the country to advance their creative and innovative talents while also deriving great values from the mentorship of accomplished older professionals in preparation for the future.

Ajibola who gave the advice during the first APBN Young Professionals Virtual Summit, expressed confidence that the essential foundation of bringing together young professionals’ talents and capacities, at the summit promises to provide the much needed additional propelling force for a very fulfilling future for the Association and its constituents.

“In order to make the required impact in National development, Nigerian Professionals must not only be seen, they must also be heard,” he said.

He reiterated that the vision of the APBN is to continue to encourage the involvement of young professionals across the various professional bodies in its activities through specific innovative programs.

“Apart from helping to engrain the ideals of the APBN in them early in their professional lives, it is our hope that their youthful drive and ability to innovate will also enrich the gains of the constituents from the Association.

“The APBN is ‘your body’ established by our forebears to promote the collective objectives and interests of the Nigerian Professionals, created as one Association through its values prepositions, its knowledge power, its capabilities in initiating, reviewing and refining policies to achieve the best in purpose and effects, as well as, providing leadership and executive capacities for both the public and private sector programmes.”