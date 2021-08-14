There is a belief that so many start-ups fail before their first anniversary. This is as a result of various challenges not limited to experience and resilience. But for young entrepreneur, Noah Ibrahim, his start-up, Novarick Homes —a millennial property development company he floated three years ago— is still thriving. Noah, at just 28, is a disruptor. He has successfully established Novarick Homes as one of the rapidly growing real estate development companies in Nigeria. He didn’t come from a very rich home yet he has been able to rise to the top withstanding all hurdles and now breaking new grounds in the Nigerian real estate industry. For the young man, his ambition has been to provide affordable housing and investment solutions in Lagos, Nigeria.

His Novarick is uniquely focusing on creating greener communities as part of its effort to guarantee an increase in homeownership and improve the living standard of people, using renewable energy systems in a more sustainable environment. Already, his Novarick has since developed such residential estates in fast-developing communities in Lagos State like Ibeju-Lekki, Epe and at Ologolo community in central Lekki. On this call, Noah has every reason to celebrate his moderate success achieved in just three years of operation. Penultimate Friday, Noah and his team hosted select clients, associates and other guests to a banquet dinner for its third anniversary at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. At the exclusive dinner, Noah believed the third anniversary celebration was essential because it’s an incredible milestone for his company, and he’s so proud to celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication of team members.

Noah, who bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife with a 2nd Class Upper Division, places value over money because he believes value precedes money. And as his company grows, the fast rising property magnate promises to continue to deliver value that provides a mixture of luxury and affordability, a superior end-to-end service in collaboration with its clients to make land acquisition, property ownership and real estate investments seamless and affordable in Lagos, described by Bloomberg as the Nigerian urban sprawl.