Students of Anthony Senior Secondary School, Lagos, have been inducted into a new, Interact Young Rotary Club, in Anthony Village, Lagos. The students, under the supervision of Rotary Club of Anthony Golden, would oversee community development efforts in their environment.

Speaking at the event recently, president of the club, Rotn. Osemoje Lato, said: “Today, the Rotary Club of Anthony Golden has formed another charter of Young Rotary club in this school to groom, interact and be responsible law-abiding citizens.

“They will elect the president and executive members who will be groomed on the ideals and virtues of the Rotary Club, and they would take up leadership responsibilities of their schools and future endeavour.”

Osemoje said the induction afforded the students power to start community development projects from their schools. The president added that the club equally inaugurated some projects it did for the schools.

Also, the president-elect for the next rotary year, Rotn Tunde Banjo said the projects donated to the school included magnetic white boards, and other literary items.

Banjo charged the students to follow the principles of the club and engaged in community service, which he noted that his confidence that the new Interact Club would obliged.

“The club is new we just started with them few months ago, we believe together, would achieve and impact communities.

They will observed and carry out need assessment exercise to other public schools in the community and find out some vital amenities they lack before engagement.

“This club would meet the school authorities and individuals in the community and they will tell us their needs. The most beneficial needs of the students, would be attended to he stressed.

A district past president of club, Fatima Hassan acquit the students with the 4 way test of Rotary Club International.

She also said despite the group’s relatively young existence, the effort was necessary.

