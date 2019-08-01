Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, says the federal government is “doing all kinds of things that can divide the country”.

Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere spokesman, said this while responding to a comment Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made on the unity of the country.

Osinbajo had asked those seeking the dissolution of Nigeria to look at the case of Sudan which broke up yet the problems still linger.

Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere spokesman, in a statement, yesterday, said the actions taken by the federal government “make the break-up inevitable.”

Odumakin wondered why the government declared the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) a terrorist group.

“The president said yesterday that Abiola would have solved ethnic and religious problems in Nigeria, why are they not solving it. Why are they doing all kinds of things that can divide the country?,” he said.

“So if a break-up is not the solution but all the actions they are taking make the break-up inevitable. The Fulani people are doing so many things in the country, they are not doing anything against them. You are doing many things that can break up the country and yet you are saying break-up is not the solution. What kind of sermon are they preaching? If they are declaring Shites group as terrorists, what act of terrorism have they done, whereas those who are perpetrating terror in Nigeria you are giving them money.”