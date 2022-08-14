From Okwe Obi Abuja

National Chairman, Allied People’s Movement (APM), Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, has faulted the Federal Government’s approach in tackling insecurity, saying that the current approach will not yield positive results.

He claimed that the government was merely addressing the symptoms without looking at the root causes.

Dantalle, who spoke to journalists shortly after being elected APM national chairman, yesterday in Abuja, said Nigerians had suffered from recycled politicians who have nothing to offer except pains and impoverishment.

He said: “When you are trying to solve a problem, you just do not address the symptoms of the problem. What the government is doing today to us at the APM, they are only addressing the symptoms. They are not addressing the root cause.

“Everyday you here that the military kill bandits or terrorists but they keep on coming out, but why do they keep coming out?

“That tells you that so many things are wrong with the socio-economic and political arrangement.

“When people live hopeless and they do not believe in the system as established would protect them then there would be forced to innovate their own means of survival.

“If people are gainfully employed and they believe that the socio-economic arrangements would provide them with at least 50 to 60 per cent of what they want, they won’t go into terrorism.

“Today, the Academic Staff Union of Universities is on strike and students don’t know when they would go back to go back to School.

“People do not have what to eat, and they are not living the life they want. The leadership has failed and until we address the situation, this will continue.”

He observed that APM is the only political party that fielded a female presidential candidate in the country, Princess Chichi Ojei, a prominent Delta State born politician.

According to him, the party, if voted into power in 2023, would turn around the destiny of the country and restore its prestige in the comity of nations.

“The forthcoming 2023 general election provides another opportunity to save the nation from clueless leadership.

“The party promises a breathe of fresh air in governance and compassionate leadership, a departure from the maximum dictatorship of the outgoing All Progressives Congress-led government.

“Power will be returned to the people on whom sovereignty resides. Nigerians shall be free again,” he added.