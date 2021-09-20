From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop castigating him and his administration, saying he was not the cause of the party’s internal problems.

Umahi was reacting to a statement credited to the PDP Governor’s forum and signed by its director general, CID Maduabuchi.

The forum had lambasted Umahi for attacking its members on power rotation to the south and admonished him to be more concerned about the daily killings and destruction of property in his state.

But Umahi in a statement said the attack by Maduabuchi was baseless and unwarranted.

The statement by Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji said: “While we consider it unnecessary to glorify the worthless and baseless sensation promoted in his unsubstantiated claims by joining issues with his reckless assertions evidencing nothing but hopelessness and regret of losing an ingenious power-house in the person of David Umahi, a governor with a great difference, we find it instructive to register that delegating a staff of PDP, a man of shabby pedigree, to issue a press release against a well seated governor, vindicates public judgement that PDP as presently constituted has no intrinsic political value and altruistic existential relevance.

“It is crystal clear that since Governor Umahi left the PDP, the party has continued unmitigated in deteriorating in strength and character as it is today a shadow of itself. It is manifestly clear that his response to the national burning issue of PDP’s zoning of the Presidency as challenged by our governor is absolutely evasive and thus unwittingly begging the question.”

Orji called on the DG of PDP Governors’ Forum to visit Ebonyi State to witness the wonderful exploits of Umahi’s administration and be perpetually stopped from being an agent of fake information.

