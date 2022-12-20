From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the 2022 batch ‘C’ (stream II) corps members deployed to Kaduna State by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) began their primary assignment in the state, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has charged them to key into the entrepreneurial programme of the scheme as their certificate is no longer a meal ticket.

El-Rufai spoke through the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, at the close of the batch’s orientation course at the temporary orientation camp, Government College, Kurmi Marshi, Kaduna, Kaduna North local government area of the state.

“We must all join hands to fight unemployment. If you continue to see your certificate as a meal ticket you are going to be disappointed or even frustrated.

“The time has come for us to deploy our innate abilities to better ourselves”, he said.

The governor also called on the corps employers not to reject corps members posted to their organisations for their mandatory one-year national service to the motherland aimed at fostering national integration and unity.

He however reiterated the commitment of his administration to secure the lives and property of corps members across the state.

Earlier, the Acting Director General of NYSC, Mrs. Christy Uba warned the corps members not to involve themselves in local politics and avoid unauthorised journeys and night travels.

Represented by the Coordinator of the scheme in the State, Mr. Oche Abel Odoba, said “you must desist from meddling in their local politics”.

“I enjoin you to undertake personal and group community development service projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people of your host communities.

“I encourage you to build on the skills acquired by availing yourselves of opportunities for post-camp training as this will go a long way in empowering you for self-reliance.

“On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders to provide start-up loans to enable you actualize your business dreams.

“You should avoid acts that can endanger your life such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car rides and gifts from strangers”, she said.