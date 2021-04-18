Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has said that the role of the Aku Uka of Wukari and Chairman Taraba state traditional council HRM Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi CON Kuvyo ll towards restoration of peace and stability to Southern zone of the state remains invaluable.

The governor disclosed this in a press statement issued in Jalingo and signed by Mr Bala Dan Abu Special Adviser to the governor on Media on the occasion of the royal father’s 84th birthday.

He appealed to the royal father to continue to provide his father counsel that has helped to return relative stability to the area and the state in general and wished him more fruitful years.

The statement read in part “Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has felicitated with Aku Uka, His Royal Magesty, Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, the Paramount Ruler of Wukari and Chairman, Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, on his 84th birthday.

“Gov Ishaku described the Aku Uka as a stabilising factor in Taraba State and a symbol of peace and unity in the entire ancient Kwararafa Kingdom”.

“He said the Aku’s fatherly role and wise counsel had been very helping in dousing tension and crisis in Southern Taraba, describing the historical perspective he had always provided towards the resolution of crises in Southern Taraba and the entire Taraba State as unique and a most outstanding contribution to the quest for peace in the state”

Meanwhile, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini has described the Aku Uka as a warrior father figure who embraces all with such tenderness and care.

In a statement to mark his birthday and signed by his S.A. Media and Chief of Staff Mr Bukoji Sukoji, Kunini said that “the Aku Uka has remained a great fountain of wisdom and encyclopedia of history that every Taraban can draw from” and “wished him more years of peaceful reign and insightful leadership that would continue to give credence to the great stool of the ancient Kwararafa kingdom”.